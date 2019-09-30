WARRENS — Charles “Chuck” L. Lenz Jr., 70, of Warrens, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Serenity Hospice Home in Tomah. He was born May 23, 1949, in Sparta, to Charles and Cleo (Dams) Lenz, Sr.
Surviving are his mother, Cleo Lenz of Tomah; children, Cory (Kari) Lenz of Tomah and Colin Lenz of Milwaukee; grandchildren, Cody Lenz and Joseph Lenz; sisters, Marcia (Jon) Russell of North Carolina, Rachel (Craige) Scott of Tomah; brother, Fred Lenz of Tomah; nieces and nephews, George Aldrich, Loey Felker, Melee Jameson and Rocky Jameson; two great-niece and nephew; two great-great- niece and nephew; his best friend forever, Howard Bloom; as well as many other loving relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles L. Lenz, Sr.
Chuck retired from the Northwest Telephone Company in Tomah and then retired again from Habelman’s Cranberry Marsh. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Marine Corp and was a member of the American Legion Post #201. He was an avid outdoors-man and enjoyed hunting and fishing. Chuck loved his hunting dogs. He was also a talented wood worker. Chuck was known for his homemade maple syrup, his pork roast on his homemade pig smoker and the peaches he would bring back every year from Colorado. There were many laughs and good times had that the memories of his family will cherish forever.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. today, Sept. 30, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Derek Bloom will officiate. Relatives and friends were invited to call from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29, and again one hour prior to services today at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Chuck would want you to teach a child to hunt or fish. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
