Charles Frederick Abendschein, 96, passed away Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Meadowbrook Nursing Home in Bloomer, Wis. Charles was born July 17, 1924, in White Lake, Wis., to William and LuLu (Hewitt) Abendschein.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Iris (Boyd); his brother, William; his sisters, Louise Randall, Helen Angove, and Hazel Neisius; and his second wife of 14 years, Evelyn Sathrum. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Hubbard (John) of Gwinn, Mich; sons, Brian (Cindy) of Chippewa Falls, Wis., and Alan (Connie) of Rio Vista, Calif.; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Charles graduated from White Lake High School, in 1942 and from the University of Wisconsin, in 1945, with a degree in chemical engineering. Charles enlisted in the U.S. Navy in March 1944 and was commissioned as an Ensign upon graduating from the U.S. Naval Reserve Officers Midshipmen’s School at Columbia University, in New York City. Charles was discharged from active duty in August of 1946. He was recalled to active duty in the Navy in January of 1952, during the Korean War and served two years as a line officer on several aircraft carriers.
Charles enjoyed playing the trombone, having started playing in the White Lake Community Band in 1935 and continuing in the White Lake High School Band, he also played in the band at UW-Madison, and while attending Midshipmen’s School at Columbia, in New York. World War II ended at that time and one memorable event in that period was he marched in the band when General Douglas MacArthur was welcomed back to the states with a ticker-tape parade.
Charles started his working career at the Ansul Chemical Company located in Marinette, Wis., in October of 1946. With time-out for his service during the Korean War, he continued his career with Ansul until 1969. After short periods of employment with the Quaker Chemical Company of Conshohocken, Pa., and the Sioux Steam Cleaner Company of Beresford, S.D., Charles started his career as engineering manager at USEMCO, Inc., located in Tomah, in March of 1971 and continued there until his retirement in March of 1988.
Charles and Iris met in high school in White Lake, during their Senior year and were married in November of 1945, while he was on leave from the Navy. During their time living in Tomah, Charles and Iris had many good friends that they enjoyed spending time with. When Charles was in the hospital shortly before his passing he told Brian that he wanted to go home and Brian asked him where he thought home was, and Charles replied “Tomah.”
In 2004, when Charles married Evelyn Sathrum, he moved to Kenyon, Minn., her hometown. Evelyn was proud to be a life-long resident of Kenyon; she and her first husband raised their four children there. Charles and Evelyn lived in Kenyon, until her death in 2018, then he moved to Wissota Place Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.
Charles was an avid gardener most of his adult life, until the last few years. He also enjoyed playing golf and Bridge, before and in his retirement. His record in golf was not memorable except for his one hole-in-one and three eagles. Charles and Evelyn took Bridge lessons in Florida, while spending their winters in Panama City Beach and they enjoyed playing together for many years.
No visitation or funeral services are planned at this time. Charles’ family plans to have a private celebration of life in his memory sometime later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Public Broadcasting Service-Wisconsin in his name. The family thanks you for your thoughts, prayers, and remembrances of our Dad.
