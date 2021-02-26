Charles Frederick Abendschein

Charles started his working career at the Ansul Chemical Company located in Marinette, Wis., in October of 1946. With time-out for his service during the Korean War, he continued his career with Ansul until 1969. After short periods of employment with the Quaker Chemical Company of Conshohocken, Pa., and the Sioux Steam Cleaner Company of Beresford, S.D., Charles started his career as engineering manager at USEMCO, Inc., located in Tomah, in March of 1971 and continued there until his retirement in March of 1988.

Charles and Iris met in high school in White Lake, during their Senior year and were married in November of 1945, while he was on leave from the Navy. During their time living in Tomah, Charles and Iris had many good friends that they enjoyed spending time with. When Charles was in the hospital shortly before his passing he told Brian that he wanted to go home and Brian asked him where he thought home was, and Charles replied “Tomah.”

In 2004, when Charles married Evelyn Sathrum, he moved to Kenyon, Minn., her hometown. Evelyn was proud to be a life-long resident of Kenyon; she and her first husband raised their four children there. Charles and Evelyn lived in Kenyon, until her death in 2018, then he moved to Wissota Place Assisted Living in Chippewa Falls.