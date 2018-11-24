Charles Mueller

Charles Julius Mueller
Charles Julius Mueller died surrounded by family Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at his home near Tomah.
Chuck was born in Milwaukee, Jan. 4, 1945, to Julius Mueller and Evelyn Bugalski Mueller.
Chuck graduated from West Milwaukee High School. He was serving in the U.S. Army at Camp McCoy, when he met Barbara Jo Hanson, whom he married July 20, 1968. That's 50 years! They lived in the West Allis/Waukesha area, where Chuck worked at Teledyne Motor Works. In 1987, they bought Day's End Motel near Wisconsin Dells. Chuck worked hard to make their motel a successful business. He talked to customers, kept the books, employed his John Deere, employed many Community Bible Church workers and folded many sheets. In 2011, they retired and moved to Tomah, three miles from Barb's family farm.
Chuck was a city boy who grew to love country life. He enjoyed riding on country roads, counting deer, horses and hawks and sadness for the falling down old barns. He loved having a Golden Retriever at his side and welcomed Barb's cats into their home too. Chuck cheered his Wisconsin sports teams, Packers, Brewers, Badgers. He grew up in a small family but appreciated the large family he married into and their family gatherings. Chuck enjoyed teasing and joking with his little nieces and nephews, kids he met at restaurants, everybody he met. He was a restaurant connoisseur. Chuck was an expert at euchre, sheepshead and cribbage. We loved vacations to Mexico, U.S. and road trips with friends, Terry and Judy, especially to Door County. His nicknames were Brat or Mr. Trouble.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parent; and sister, Gail Mueller Braun of Mequon; his father and mother-in-law, Howard and Clara Hanson; nephews. Justin Boak and Finnigan Oppegard O'Donnel; Golden Retrievers, Aubin, Winslow, Dorian; cats, Tilly, Daysie, Callie Flower.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara; and cat, Purrlie of Tomah; and her siblings, Patricia (Gaylord) Oppegard of Hixton, Jean (Terry) Boak of Tomah, Howard Harland (Judy) Hanson of Tomah and Charles (Kelly Osborn) Hanson of Lodi; brother-in-law, Greg Braun of Mequon/Florida; nieces, nephews and Bugalski Mueller cousins.
Chuck and Barb attended Bible Evangelical Free Church (EFC) in Tomah. A heartfelt thank you to Pastor Tim and Pastor Neil for leading Chuck to accept Jesus Christ. As little Samuel said, “Uncle Chuck is in heaven with Jesus.”
Thank you to Tomah hospice care for their help and services.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Bible E. Free Church, 625 W. Veteran Street, Tomah. Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. prior to the service. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Tomah American Legion, Monroe County Animal Shelter in Sparta, or Home and Community Education, Book Worms or charity of donor's choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.