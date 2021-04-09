 Skip to main content
Christopher Edward Schultz
GILBERT, Ariz. — Christopher Edward Schultz, 57, of Gilbert passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021, at home after a battle with cancer.

Chris is survived by his wife, Vicki (Ripp); his daughters, Chelsea Morgan (Greg) and Ali; his parents, William and Mary Schultz; brother, Scott (Michelle); and sisters, Lynne Premschak (Phillip) and Nonnie Arndt (Gerry).

Chris went to Tomah High School and graduated in 1982, then continued on to Western Wisconsin Technical Institute. He started his own custom woodworking business, Old World Woodworking and was self-employed for 24 years. Chris enjoyed mountain biking, scuba diving and hiking. He was involved in the charity Toys for Tots.

Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15, at Central Christian Church, in Gilbert. Reception will follow at the home of Vicki Schultz.

