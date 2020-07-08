Claude Russel Hackett

Throughout his life, Claude was a proud blue-collar man. He worked for several companies including Iola Tie co., Loren Caldwell’s TV and appliance and Van Pac. In the mid-60s through early 70s he worked for Peterson’s dairy, located in the Lemonweir district of Tomah, delivering dairy products to area homes and businesses. He finally settled in with the City of Tomah, as the maintenance man at the new city hall in 1975. He stayed at the City until his retirement in 1994.

But Claude didn’t live to work he worked to live. All his life he enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with his family and friends. In young adulthood, he enjoyed the bowling league at Vlaseks and also competed in an archery league. He was also a fanatical Packers fan and definitely bled Green and Gold. For a few years after he retired, Claude and Marcy spent winter in Deming, N.M., to get out of the cold weather, but always made it back in the spring.

In his last few years, he enjoyed taking rides around the country looking for deer and turkeys and also stopping at local stores, like Cranberry Country Market and Good Will. He continued to live on the farm until late 2019, when his failing health required around the clock care. He fought the good fight. He finished the race.