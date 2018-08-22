CAMP DOUGLAS — Connie Lee Fink, 73, of Camp Douglas passed away Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, after a long battle with Mesothelioma.
Connie was born in Crookston, Minn., July 4, 1945, to Harvey and Myrtle (Aukland) Scott. She married Robert Fink June 29, 196, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Caledonia, Wis.
Connie was a machine operator for Andis in Racine, Wis., for over 37 years. Connie and Robert moved to Camp Douglas area, from Racine in 2017. They enjoyed many outdoor activities over the years including working on classic cars, snowmobiling, hunting, fishing and four-wheeling. Connie loved to travel and was a Class 1 archery shooter at Racine Instinctive Bowmen.
She is survived by her loving husband of over 55 years, Bob, of Camp Douglas; her mother, Myrtle Scott of Racine; children, Robin Fink of Mineral Wells, Texas; Michael Fink of Mauston; Robert Fink Jr. of Omaha, Neb.; six grandchildren, Jessica (Richard), Justin (Birgit), Andrew, Brittany, Mercedes and Robert; three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Jeremy and Ridley; her siblings, Denise “DeeDee” (William) Heinen and their children, Jennifer, Heidi, Nicholas of Safety Harbor, Fla.; Jacque (Roy) Vita and her children, Cherie and Darlene of Racine, Wis.; sister-in-law, Devra Scott and her children, Michelle, Ryan and Sara of Fond du Lac, Wis.; Patrick (Michele) Scott and their children, Melissa, Adam and Eric of Racine; Ramona (Bryan) O’Connor and their children, Clayton and Jacob of Racine; Rodney (Corinne) Scott and their children, Andrew, Elizabeth and Heather of Racine; niece, Tina (Mark) Walek of Racine; along with many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Scott; brother, Michael Scott; sister, Donna Russell; brothers-in-law, David Russell and Frank Vita.
A celebration of Connie’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Friday Aug. 24, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Bob Streeter will officiate. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.