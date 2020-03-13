Conrad Morris Greeno, 77, of Tomah died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Tomah Health Hospice Touch Facility. Conrad was the son of William and Helen (Nieman) Greeno and was born Sept. 27, 1942, in the town of New Lisbon.

He graduated from the New Lisbon High School in 1960. After working various jobs in New Lisbon, he joined the U.S. Air Force in October of 1963, and was honorably discharged in 1967, after serving four years.

Conrad was united in marriage to Donna Rae Henning June 22, 1968, in Tomah. To this union a son, Cory and a daughter, Teresa, were born. Conrad worked as a city of Tomah letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office, from 1968 until his retirement in 1999. His family and his one grandchild, Bryan and his friends, were a very important part of his life. He enjoyed spending the winters in Florida, until for health reasons he could no longer go. While in Florida, he enjoyed playing bingo, bocce ball and having friends over to play Mexican train with dominoes.

