Conrad Morris Greeno, 77, of Tomah died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Tomah Health Hospice Touch Facility. Conrad was the son of William and Helen (Nieman) Greeno and was born Sept. 27, 1942, in the town of New Lisbon.
He graduated from the New Lisbon High School in 1960. After working various jobs in New Lisbon, he joined the U.S. Air Force in October of 1963, and was honorably discharged in 1967, after serving four years.
Conrad was united in marriage to Donna Rae Henning June 22, 1968, in Tomah. To this union a son, Cory and a daughter, Teresa, were born. Conrad worked as a city of Tomah letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office, from 1968 until his retirement in 1999. His family and his one grandchild, Bryan and his friends, were a very important part of his life. He enjoyed spending the winters in Florida, until for health reasons he could no longer go. While in Florida, he enjoyed playing bingo, bocce ball and having friends over to play Mexican train with dominoes.
You have free articles remaining.
Conrad is survived by his wife, Donna Rae, of Tomah; a son, Cory (friend, Annie) of Grand Marsh, Wis.;, a daughter, Teresa (friend, Mark) Becker of Hiawatha, Iowa; grandson, Bryan Becker; his siblings, Alida (Robert) Kincade of Trenton, Mo., Wilma (Dan) Zett of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; brother-in-law, Lowell (Natalie) Henning of Tomah; sister-in-law, Linda Greeno; along with many nieces, nephews and other relatives and many friends both in Tomah and Florida.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, William and Harley Greeno.
Relatives and friends are invited to a celebration of life in Conrad’s honor from noon until 3 p.m. Monday, March 16, at the Torkelson Funeral Home, 2224 S. Superior Ave., in Tomah. Burial with full military honors by Tomah VFW Post #1382, will follow at 3:15 p.m. in the La Grange Cemetery, rural Tomah.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.