Cornelius 'Corny' E. Schleicher

To write an obituary for someone that has so much history is truly a challenge. Corny always took time to stop and talk with family and friends (sometimes too long). His wife of 64 years, Doneen, was the love of his life. He never forgot a birthday or anniversary, delivering flowers and a card every year. Together they built a family which he was so proud of. His family meant the world to him and spending time together was one of his favorite pastimes. Another favorite of his was dancing. You could often find him dancing at festivals, weddings, or any party, usually with moves you have never seen before!