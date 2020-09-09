OAKDALE — Cornelius “Corny” E. Schleicher, 86, of Oakdale passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was born Oct. 1, 1933, to George and Clara (Zastoupil) Schleicher in Tomah. He was united in marriage to Doneen J. Kampmeier April 2, 1956. Corny served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, stationed at Merrell Barracks in Nuremberg, Germany.
To write an obituary for someone that has so much history is truly a challenge. Corny always took time to stop and talk with family and friends (sometimes too long). His wife of 64 years, Doneen, was the love of his life. He never forgot a birthday or anniversary, delivering flowers and a card every year. Together they built a family which he was so proud of. His family meant the world to him and spending time together was one of his favorite pastimes. Another favorite of his was dancing. You could often find him dancing at festivals, weddings, or any party, usually with moves you have never seen before!
Fishing was his passion, respected as the “Crappie King,” not only could he catch them, he prided himself at how well and fast he could clean them; “50 crappies-100 Fillets.” Deer camp was a special time. Hunting apparel hung, wood stove filled, chili on the stove, old hunting stories and a deck of cards at the ready.
Corny is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Doneen; his children, Rhonda (Steve Dorn) Chambers Warrens, Randy (Joan) Schleicher McFarland; grandchildren, Sarah (Chris Nell) Knutson, Shawn (Chris Smith) Snider, Caitlin (Andy Osegard) Chambers, Ryan (Nikki) Dorn, Nicholas Schleicher, Brandon Schleicher; great-grandchildren, Tori, Drake, Kandon, Aksel, Corbin; and his great-great-grandaughter, Marley. He is furthered survived by other family and many dear friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Schleicher Jr.; sister, Marvelyn Pedersen; grandson-in-law, Bobby Knutson; and his Aunt “Toolie” Mathilda Johnson.
The Schleicher family would like to express their sincere thank you to the Tomah Ambulance crew, the doctors and nurses at Tomah Health ER and St. Francis Medical Center ICU in La Crosse, for their kind and compassionate care.
A private funeral service was held for immediate family only, Sunday, Sept. 6, at Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home.
Relatives and friends were invited to a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, with military honors by the Grassman-Sowle-Larsen-Senz American Legion Post #201, at the Oakdale Cemetery.
A celebration of life gathering will be held in Corny’s honor at a later date. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.
Online Condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
