Cory “CJ” Birch, 16, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, after sustaining injuries from a car accident. He was born Nov. 9, 2004, to Ashley Anderson and Cory Birch Sr., in Tomah. He was a former Brookwood student and currently attended Tomah High School. CJ was employed at Sid’s Concrete, where we enjoyed his work. He was a true “go getter” and had a great work ethic.

CJ was a beautiful, kind child, who was an old soul at heart. He believed in proper manners and genuinely cared in helping people. He loved four wheeling and fishing and was always fascinated by big trucks, semis especially. His hugs would warm your heart and he always had a sparkle in his eye.

He is survived by his parents, Ashley Anderson and Cory Birch Sr.; siblings, Jozlyn, Cally, and Olivia; grandparents, Gloria (Joe Montana-Anderson Jr.) Anderson and Jerry (Cindy) Birch; his aunts, Heather Gray and Christina Wright; his uncle, Cody Birch; his cousins, who he had a special “brother bond,” Bryan, Adam, and Ryan; his best friend, Wambli; and many other cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Aaron; and his cousin, Chad Birch.

Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Robert Gerke will officiate. Family and friends are invited for a visitation from 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of service at the funeral home. Due to COVID concerns, those in attendance are encouraged to wear a face mask and respect social distancing guidelines. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.