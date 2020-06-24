Cynthe C. Sundin (nee Cole), of Tomah passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at Sunset Ridge Memory Care in Jefferson, Wis., where she had been residing for the last three years. Cynthe was born Feb. 4, 1932 in Mauston, Wis., the only child of Ernest and Jessie Maude Cole and graduated from Mauston High School. Following graduation, she attended beauty school in Milwaukee and worked as a beautician in both Mauston and Tomah.
Cynthe loved her family and her Labrador retrievers. She was a founding member of Badger Labrador Retriever Club and her dogs won numerous awards in shows throughout the region. She was also active in teaching dog obedience classes. She loved antiques and collectibles. There was not a rummage sale or thrift store that she would pass by without stopping to see what treasures might be found.
On April 30, 1960, Cynthe was united in marriage to Lawrence Donald (Don) Sundin. Together, they raised three children, which survive her, John (Sonja) Kipper of Whitewater, Wis., Kris Harms of Erhard, Minn., and Sandra (Boyce) Bethke of Waunakee, Wis.; two granddaughters, Brita Kipper of Fort Atkinson, Wis., Erika Kipper of Prairie du Sac, Wis.; and a great-grandson, Josiah Kipper Soto of Fort Atkinson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant daughter, Karen Lynn; and a son-in-law, Jerry Harms.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah, followed by a committal service for the family, at the Oak Grove Cemetery.
Those in attendance are encouraged to use CDC recommended guidelines for social distancing and safety measures.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Cynthe’s memory can be made to the Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter, 15560 WIS-131, Tomah WI 54660.
Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
