Cynthia “Inekimani” (Greendeer) Wagner, 67, of Tomah, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born March 26, 1953, to Orville and Jean (Day) Greendeer in Tomah. She was united in marriage to Ronald Wagner March 29, 1986. Together they enjoyed over 33 years of marriage together.
She started out working for the Ho Chunk Nation in the health department. She worked at General Telephone Company, Fort McCoy, as a telephone operator, Pine Valley Meats and lastly, Toro, where she worked until her retirement. Cindi had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, tell stories and enjoy Miller High Life. She was also a talented artist. More than anything she loved family time and her grandkids and great-grandkids. Cindi was a strong woman who overcame many obstacles in life. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Ron Wagner of Tomah; her daughter, Jody Greendeer, and her children; Meleejah (Steven Murphy) Greendeer; Alaughn St. Germaine and his daughter, Madelyn; and Amara St. Germaine and her son, Thaelen; her three stepsons, Heath Wagner; Wade (Leann) Wagner and their daughters, Katelyn and Jessica; and Garret Wagner and his children, Zoey and Skyler; siblings, Jim (Liza) Greendeer, Bill Greendeer, Wallace “Rock” (Gail) Greendeer, Joan (Toby) Greendeer-Lee, Joyce (Corey) TwoCrow, Vicki (Howard) Greendeer, Dolores Greendeer and Vern WhiteEagle; two dogs, Tipsy and Miller Girl, a.k.a Poopies; her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Linda (Larry) Siekert, Karen (Kerry) Keene, Dolores (Floyd) Hayes and Donnie (Kathy) Wagner; her aunt, Nadine Sieber; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Jean; a sister, Lillian Skenandore; and a brother, Dean Greendeer.
Funeral services was held at noon Wednesday, Sept. 2, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Richard Mann officiated. Burial followed in the Blue Wing Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
