Cynthia “Inekimani” (Greendeer) Wagner, 67, of Tomah, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at the Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. She was born March 26, 1953, to Orville and Jean (Day) Greendeer in Tomah. She was united in marriage to Ronald Wagner March 29, 1986. Together they enjoyed over 33 years of marriage together.

She started out working for the Ho Chunk Nation in the health department. She worked at General Telephone Company, Fort McCoy, as a telephone operator, Pine Valley Meats and lastly, Toro, where she worked until her retirement. Cindi had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh, tell stories and enjoy Miller High Life. She was also a talented artist. More than anything she loved family time and her grandkids and great-grandkids. Cindi was a strong woman who overcame many obstacles in life. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.