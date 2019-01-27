Dale E. Cramblit

Dale E. Cramblit

Dale E. Cramblit, 74, of Tomah died Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. He was born May 7, 1944, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Ellsworth and Lucille (Kemp) Cramblit.

Dale worked for many years for Horel-George Roofing, as well as Winona Heating & Vent, before eventually owning and operating Dale's Roofing. He was an avid outdoors-man and especially enjoyed fishing. He was a true family man, always involved with his children and grandchildren's sporting events throughout the years. More than anything, he enjoyed the time he spent with his family. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, JJ (Bethany) Cramblit of South Dakota, Nate (Kim) Cramblit of Tomah and Samantha (Ryan Rosier) Cramblit of Tomah; grandchildren, Braeden Johnson, Ethyn Davis, Cailyn Bacholl, Avary and Alivia Cramblit and Kasyn and Marley Cramblit.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Donna Kleuckman and Darlene Bauer.

Family and friends are invited for visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, with a prayer service to follow at 1 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

