RICE LAKE, Wis. -- Damaris Sharp, 85, of Rice Lake died Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. She was born March 18, 1935, in York, Neb., to Opal and Jesse Thorpe. She spent her early years in Nebraska until her father was offered a job at Central Michigan University in Mount Pleasant, Mich. She enjoyed growing up on the college campus and told many happy stories of her childhood with her two younger brothers. She met her sweetheart, Bill, in high school and they got married just before his deployment overseas in 1953. They moved to Wisconsin shortly after the birth of their eldest daughter, Debbie, who was soon followed by Mike, Cindy, and Penny. They built a wonderful life together as a family, and became strongly connected to all of the communities they lived in as they moved around the state following Bill's work. In 1995, they fulfilled a lifelong dream of retiring to a house on a lake in Rice Lake and had so many happy memories there. Damaris was an avid sports fan, following all Wisconsin professional and college sports, local city high school sports, and most especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren's teams. She and Bill always looked for ways to serve their communities and friends, and were very active in their beloved Church community in Rice Lake. She really enjoyed playing cards with her dear friends, and she had quite a competitive streak! Above all she was a caretaker, and made everyone around her feel loved and cared for. Her favorite thing was to spend time with her large family, and she will be so terribly missed when we gather together. One of her final reflections she shared with us in her last days has given us great comfort: “It was a darn good one... My life.”
She is survived by her husband, William; and their four children, Debbie (Steve) Olson of Minneapolis, Minn., Michael Sharp of Burlington, Iowa, Cindy (Roger) Habeck of Tomah, and Penny Sharp of Marshfield, Wis. She is also survived by her 10 adoring grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, her brother, Darrel (Madeline) Thorpe and his family; and the family of her deceased brother, Rex (Sharon) Thorpe.
A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 5, at the United Presbyterian Church in Rice Lake, the Rev. Chris McCurdy officiating, with internment at the Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wis. Appleyard's Home for Funerals in Rice Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to United Presbyterian Church, 20 W. Messenger St., Rice Lake, Wis, 54868. The family would also like to thank Allina Hospice for providing gentle guidance and support for Damaris' final days at home with her family.
