Daniel "Danny" Matthew Spratley, made his last cuss words, inappropriate and sarcastic comments, Jan. 18, 2020, while surrounded by loved ones in Houston, Texas, at the age of 50. Danny was born to John W. and Joan L. (Smith) Spratley III Dec. 27, 1969, in Portland, Ore.
Unfortunately, May 23, 2014, after 3 p.m. Danny was in a motorcycle accident, in Superior, Wis., that drastically changed the last almost six years of his life. Although Danny had a less than average life span, Danny didn't live an average life. He did what he wanted, when he wanted to. At the time of his accident, he drove for Yellow Door Taxi, before that he did CNA work for TBI and behavior patients, and before that, he was a truck driver and was able to travel to many places. Your shift is over driver, you can rest now. Danny loved his mother, family, food, the Lord, growing his beard (even though his mom hated it), driving, traveling, horses, motorcycles, music, singing, rats, poker, talking, cussing, pranks, picking on and recording his brother, John, but most of all he loved his babies.
Danny is survived by his kids, Jon and Hannah Myer (Spratley), Allison, Isaiah and Grace Spratley; his mother, Joan Cogswell Houston; two sisters, Linda (Daniel) Hesselgrave, Houston, Cheryl (Gerald) Sillanpa, Duluth, Minn.; one brother, John Spratley, Houston; and several nieces and nephews. He was a very special "Great Uncle Danny" to MarieLena, Esyiasio, LaVeynia. Danny was about to have his second grandson, by his son, Jon.
He was preceded in death by his father, John W. Spratley III; his maternal grandparents, Dorothy M. and Gale L. Johnson; and his paternal grandparents, John W. and Helen M. Spratley II; his brother, Paul Spratley; and his nephew, Jess Lee Spratley.
Danny's service will be March 21, at the Cremation Society of Duluth, 4100 Grand Ave., Duluth, 55807. Visitation will start at 2 p.m. and a service to follow by one of Danny's personal friend's, The Rev Wes Koehler.
Special "thank you" to all the staff that cared for Danny, our family appreciated every one of them.
