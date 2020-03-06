Daniel 'Danny' Matthew Spratley

Unfortunately, May 23, 2014, after 3 p.m. Danny was in a motorcycle accident, in Superior, Wis., that drastically changed the last almost six years of his life. Although Danny had a less than average life span, Danny didn't live an average life. He did what he wanted, when he wanted to. At the time of his accident, he drove for Yellow Door Taxi, before that he did CNA work for TBI and behavior patients, and before that, he was a truck driver and was able to travel to many places. Your shift is over driver, you can rest now. Danny loved his mother, family, food, the Lord, growing his beard (even though his mom hated it), driving, traveling, horses, motorcycles, music, singing, rats, poker, talking, cussing, pranks, picking on and recording his brother, John, but most of all he loved his babies.