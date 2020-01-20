WARRENS/DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska — Daniel Duane Jensen Jr., 59, of both Warrens and Delta Junction, was taken from us suddenly Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He was born Aug. 12, 1960, to Daniel Jensen Sr. and Lillian “Pat” (Murphy) Jensen in Tomah.
Daniel was united in marriage May 2, 1978, to the love of his life, Diana L. Meacham. The Lord blessed them with three beautiful children.
Family was everything to him and there was not anything he wouldn’t do for his family. Daniel earned the nickname of “three J’s” because of his ability to walk up to a complete stranger and carry on a conversation like he’s known them forever. He was always loyal and would give the last he had to help someone else. He was humble, polite and kind. Daniel enjoyed weightlifting, family hunting trips and spending time in the mountains gold mining with his dad. Daniel was a hard-working man. He drove truck for several years, even owning and operating his own trucking business, Paradise Valley Trucking. He worked for the teamsters in Alaska, driving truck and operating heavy equipment. He also worked for his parents, tending to the Cranberry marsh and enjoyed working beside his Uncle, mossing. Daniel was a master dumpster diver …”one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” He loved gardening with his wife and giving any extras to anyone in need, but through it all, Daniel was always sharing the love of God and Bible with all who would listen. He loved the Lord with his whole being. Daniel spent hours studying the Bible and reaching out to those he could.
Daniel will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
He is survived by his loving wife, Diana L. Jensen of Tomah; his mother, Lillian P. Jensen of Tomah; his children, Christy (Kevin) Wuestewald of Warrens, Misty (John) Jensen-Artz of Warrens and Daniel III (Mandi) Jensen of North Pole, Alaska; his grandchildren, Deziree, Austin, Diana, Callyn, Keagan, Mikaylah, Lilli and Kaci; two great-grandbabies to be born this year; his sister, Pamela (Rock) Johnson of Warrens; his brother, Craig (Kathy) Jensen of Warrens and Todd (Debbie) Jensen of Tomah; and his sister-in-law, Sharon Meacham of Tomah. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Daniel D. Jensen Sr.; mother and father-in-law, Dallas and Joan Meacham; sister-in-law, Deborah J. Downing; brother-in-law, Alan D. Meacham; cousin, Delmon Deford; and his special friend, Shawn Riggleman. He was further preceded in death by many more we hold dear to our hearts.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Daren Deford will officiate. Burial will follow in the Dannavang Cemetery. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
