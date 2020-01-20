Daniel Duane Jensen Jr.

Family was everything to him and there was not anything he wouldn’t do for his family. Daniel earned the nickname of “three J’s” because of his ability to walk up to a complete stranger and carry on a conversation like he’s known them forever. He was always loyal and would give the last he had to help someone else. He was humble, polite and kind. Daniel enjoyed weightlifting, family hunting trips and spending time in the mountains gold mining with his dad. Daniel was a hard-working man. He drove truck for several years, even owning and operating his own trucking business, Paradise Valley Trucking. He worked for the teamsters in Alaska, driving truck and operating heavy equipment. He also worked for his parents, tending to the Cranberry marsh and enjoyed working beside his Uncle, mossing. Daniel was a master dumpster diver …”one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” He loved gardening with his wife and giving any extras to anyone in need, but through it all, Daniel was always sharing the love of God and Bible with all who would listen. He loved the Lord with his whole being. Daniel spent hours studying the Bible and reaching out to those he could.