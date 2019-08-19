Darian Lee Gebhardt, 54, Tomah passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones at his home, after an extended illness. Darian was loved by many. His good heart and kindness will always be remembered. Darian left this earth the same day his father, Gordon, passed 17 years ago. The family finds comfort knowing that dad was there to welcome his son home.
Darian was born Dec. 31, 1964, at Tomah Memorial Hospital to Gordon Dale and Charlotte June (Griffin) Gebhardt. Darian was the baby of the family and will be greatly missed by his five older siblings, Brad, Debra, Sharon, Donna and Paula.
He attended kindergarten at the Star Valley School, just north of Moseley’s vegetable farm and orchard, then first through sixth grade at Warrens Elementary. He completed seventh, eighth and ninth grade at the Tomah Junior High and graduated from Tomah Senior High School in 1983. He was united in marriage to Brenda Lea Goldbeck Oct. 20, 1990, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tomah. Darian and Brenda were blessed with the birth of their son, Adrian Lee, July 26, 1998.
Darian started his working career at Toro Manufacturing in Tomah, before moving on to Gebhardt Manufacturing, where he fabricated cranberry equipment. From there he worked as a production manager for Norbco Incorporated, supervising fabrication of milking parlor systems. After Norbco was sold and moved out of Tomah, he returned to Toro as a quality control inspector, where he was employed when he passed away.
Darian enjoyed woodworking, four wheeling with his jeep and ATV’s, as well as playing back yard mechanic when things broke. He loved attending car shows and swap meets around the state which triggered his lifelong ambition to build an antique ford truck, which he could cruise around in with Brenda, Adrian and friends. Unfortunately, he was not able to complete his dream before his passing. However, Darian’s dream will be realized due to the efforts of many family and friends to finish the project. Brenda and Adrian would like to give special thanks to Dallas, Tracy and Mike for their help.
Darian is survived by his wife, Brenda of Tomah; son, Adrian, who is currently working in Northern Minnesota on high voltage power lines; his mother, Charlotte Gebhardt of Warrens; five siblings, Brad D. Gebhardt of Warrens, Debra M. (Les) Hackett of Tomah, Sharon A. (Randy) Schwemmer of Warrens, Donna K. (Michael) Murphy of Black River Falls and Paula J. (Tony) Backes of Tomah; mother-in-law, Loretta E. Goldbeck; sisters-in-law, Linda A. Goldbeck of Rochester, Minn., and Bev J. (Bill) Brown of Sparta; brother-in-law, David M. (Lori) Goldbeck of Tomah; he is also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and co-workers.
Darian was predeceased by grandparents, Edwin and Sadie (Goetzka) Gebhardt and Lyle and Myrtle (Densmore) Griffin; father, Gordon D. Gebhardt; father-in-law, Dean R. Goldbeck; sister-in-law, Katherine J. (Rezin) Gebhardt; an infant niece, Autumn Gebhardt; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation and celebration of life was held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 East Monowau St., Tomah. He will be laid to rest in Warren Mills Cemetery, Warrens, at a later date.
The Sonnenburg Funeral Home, Tomah, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
