Darrel Arity

Darrel D. Arity, 92, of Tomah passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Mayo Health System in La Crosse. He was born June 28, 1927, to Leeds and Gayle (Moseley) Arity. Darrel was united in marriage to Beverly Belt, Nov. 10, 1951, at the First Baptist Church in Warrens.

Darrel took great pride in farming on his land and enjoyed spending time with the animals. Darrel was a long-time member of the Gospel Word Singers and was extremely honored to be a part of the group. He knew the history of La Grange like the back of his hand and loved discovering the stories and people of La Grange. He was a big-time sports fan and enjoyed square dancing.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; nieces and nephews, Lee (Judy) Arity, Joan Ebersold, Chris (Myra) Anderson, Bridget (David) Lesniak, Thomas Arity, Megan (Brian) Beatty, Dean (Linda) Nelson, Neal (Kari) Nelson, Bruce (Kelly) Nelson, Nancy Boulet, and David Nelson; and brother-in-law, Russell Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Howard and Grace Belt; siblings, Preston (Irene) Arity, Sayra (Clarence) Anderson-Lessor Clarence (Patricia) Arity; sister-in-law, Lois Nelson; brothers-in-law, Bob Lessor and Halbert Belt; and his nephew, John (Glendeana) Arity.

Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 6, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Cass Shell will officiate. Burial will follow in the La Grange Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Open Door Baptist Church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.