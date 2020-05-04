Darrel Arity
0 comments

Darrel Arity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Darrel Arity

Darrel D. Arity, 92, of Tomah passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at the Mayo Health System in La Crosse. He was born June 28, 1927, to Leeds and Gayle (Moseley) Arity. Darrel was united in marriage to Beverly Belt, Nov. 10, 1951, at the First Baptist Church in Warrens.

Darrel took great pride in farming on his land and enjoyed spending time with the animals. Darrel was a long-time member of the Gospel Word Singers and was extremely honored to be a part of the group. He knew the history of La Grange like the back of his hand and loved discovering the stories and people of La Grange. He was a big-time sports fan and enjoyed square dancing.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; nieces and nephews, Lee (Judy) Arity, Joan Ebersold, Chris (Myra) Anderson, Bridget (David) Lesniak, Thomas Arity, Megan (Brian) Beatty, Dean (Linda) Nelson, Neal (Kari) Nelson, Bruce (Kelly) Nelson, Nancy Boulet, and David Nelson; and brother-in-law, Russell Nelson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his parents-in-law, Howard and Grace Belt; siblings, Preston (Irene) Arity, Sayra (Clarence) Anderson-Lessor Clarence (Patricia) Arity; sister-in-law, Lois Nelson; brothers-in-law, Bob Lessor and Halbert Belt; and his nephew, John (Glendeana) Arity.

Private funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 6, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Pastor Cass Shell will officiate. Burial will follow in the La Grange Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Open Door Baptist Church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News