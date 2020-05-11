LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- David Arthur Weiner, 78, passed away April 25, 2020 in Lafayette. He was born Sept. 7, 1941, to Frederick and Edwina (Bassler) Weiner.
After graduating Tomah High School, he served in the Air Force from 1959-1963. He was stationed at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, assigned to the 6th Weather Air Mobility Squadron. His duty assignments took him around the world, to have once in a lifetime experiences. The bonds of those he served with lasted his entire life, they became family. The strong sense of duty was passed on to his children. Son, David J., served six years in the Air Force, stationed at McGuire AFB, New Jersey, at the 605th AMX Squadron. Son, Matthew J., is career Air Force, stationed at Andrews AFB, Maryland, at the 89th Air Lift Wing.
Following his honorable discharge he pursued a career in engineering. He formed his own company, specializing in architectural and mechanical design for commercial and industrial companies. He held corporate engineer positions in the food industry for major meat producers. In retirement, he found his second calling to teach at Purdue University and Ivy Tech State College in Lafayette. During his life he also dedicated his time to public service. He served on the Monroe County Board of Supervisors, and as chairman for the Town of Grant, both in Wisconsin; as well as other non-profit organizations.
Dave's hobbies and interests included, jeeps, collecting/rebuilding Cub Cadet Tractors, gardening, travel, reading, fishing, hunting, spending winters in Alabama and most importantly, spending time with his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include the love of his life, Virginia, his wife of 37 years; children, David J. of South Carolina, Matthew J. of Maryland, Elizabeth A. of Indiana; grandchildren, Henry, Sullivan and Ian Weiner. He is preceded in death by his parents; and beloved brother, Fred.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.