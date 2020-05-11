× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- David Arthur Weiner, 78, passed away April 25, 2020 in Lafayette. He was born Sept. 7, 1941, to Frederick and Edwina (Bassler) Weiner.

After graduating Tomah High School, he served in the Air Force from 1959-1963. He was stationed at Tinker AFB, Oklahoma, assigned to the 6th Weather Air Mobility Squadron. His duty assignments took him around the world, to have once in a lifetime experiences. The bonds of those he served with lasted his entire life, they became family. The strong sense of duty was passed on to his children. Son, David J., served six years in the Air Force, stationed at McGuire AFB, New Jersey, at the 605th AMX Squadron. Son, Matthew J., is career Air Force, stationed at Andrews AFB, Maryland, at the 89th Air Lift Wing.

Following his honorable discharge he pursued a career in engineering. He formed his own company, specializing in architectural and mechanical design for commercial and industrial companies. He held corporate engineer positions in the food industry for major meat producers. In retirement, he found his second calling to teach at Purdue University and Ivy Tech State College in Lafayette. During his life he also dedicated his time to public service. He served on the Monroe County Board of Supervisors, and as chairman for the Town of Grant, both in Wisconsin; as well as other non-profit organizations.