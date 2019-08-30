David “Breezy” L. Brzeczek

David “Breezy” L. Brzeczek, 62, of Tomah died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at the Serenity House in Tomah. He was born Sept. 1, 1956, to Chester and Ramona (Griffin) Brzeczek at the Cook County Hospital, Chicago. He was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1974. After high school, David worked for USEMCO, The Stove Company, Cardinal Glass, The Babe Gebhardt Cranberry Marsh, and recently for Paul’s Machine and Tool. He was the owner and operator of Brzeczek Manufacturing. He also drove semi for a few years; he really enjoyed seeing the country with Cody. David had a love of motorcycles and racing. He made the trek out to Sturgis. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, off road racing up in Crandon, and his RC Cars. David made a special trip to the Virgin Islands for his daughter’s wedding. He was a proud Papa and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He passed on his love of cars, his love of chocolate and his joking and teasing. Everybody loved Breezy, he was laid back and easy going. He was truly Polish through and through and had some stubborn ways.

He is survived by his daughter, Tracy (David) Hanson of Sun Prairie, Wis.; his lifelong partner and love Cody Copper of Tomah; his grandchildren, Grace and Evan Hanson; a brother, Kenneth (Pam) of Warrens; aunts and uncles, nephews, many cousins and many many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; and many aunts and uncles.

A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Pastor Robert Streetor will officiate. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday. Family and Friends are invited to a bonfire to celebrate David’s life starting at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at 23945 County Hwy. 00, Tomah.

Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

