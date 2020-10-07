ELROY — David Charles Fauska, 90, of Elroy passed away in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.
A graveside committal service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall. Pastor Robert Waschek will officiate.
The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.