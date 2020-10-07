 Skip to main content
David Charles Fauska
David Charles Fauska

ELROY — David Charles Fauska, 90, of Elroy passed away in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse.

A graveside committal service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the Glendale Cemetery, Kendall. Pastor Robert Waschek will officiate.

The Smith-Nelson Funeral Home, Kendall is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be made by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.

