ELROY — David Charles Fauska, 90, of Elroy passed away in the early hours of Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center, La Crosse. He was born on the home farm July 15, 1930, to Melvin and Marion (Dahlby) Fuaska. He attended Hillside country school and graduated from Kendall High School where he played basketball, baseball and was a member of the Letterman’s Club. He worked on the farm with his father and eventually purchased the Fauska 80 acres and added 60 acres from a neighbor’s farm on the east, increasing his herd of Holstein cows as well and retired when he sold the herd at age 62. He was a lifelong member of Wisconsin Farmers Union. Dave also was a faithful member of the Evangelical Free Church of Kendall and served as church treasurer for 25 years recently retiring from that position. During his late teens he became interested in archery and enjoyed the sport of bow hunting, bagging his first deer when he was 17 years old. He also was an ardent fisherman, especially ice fishing. He has been unable to partake of those sports in the past few years.