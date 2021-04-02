OAKDALE — David Charles Muehlenkamp, 87, of Oakdale passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Tomah Health. He was born July 31, 1933, to Carl and Genevieve (Berendes) Muehlenkamp, at the home farm in Camp Douglas. David was a 1952 graduate of Tomah High School. Following high school, he served in the U.S. Army.

David was united in marriage to Betty Lou Hart Nov. 12, 1957, in Sparta. Together they proudly raised five children, Robert, Kevin, Michael, Ronald and Renee, in the Oakdale area. David spent his career as a truck driver for Union Camp, proudly driving over one million miles before retiring in 1996. In his younger years, David taught mountain climbing in Colorado, at Pikes Peak. In his spare time, he enjoyed deer hunting, cutting wood, and playing cards.

He is survived by his wife, Betty; his children, Robert (Melodee) Muehlenkamp of Rosemount, Minn., Kevin (Lisa) Muehlenkamp of Dubuque, Iowa, Mike (Emily) Muehlenkamp of Woodstock, Ill., Ron (Angie) Muehlenkamp of Farmington, Minn., and Renee (Paul) Nelson of Northfield, Minn.; 13 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; siblings, John (Jean) Muehlenkamp of Camp Douglas, Charlie (Sue) Muehlenkamp of Pahrump, Nev., Charlotte Muha of Greenfield, Wis., Linda (Ron) Schultz of LaHabra, Calif., and Eunice Daily of Hartford, Wis.; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.