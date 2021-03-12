David John Amborn

David grew up in his much-loved Bangor. After graduating from Bangor High School, David went on to obtain a degree in social work from La Crosse State University. He then pursued work locally, in Houston, Texas, as well as Gillette, Wyo., in the construction field. David began his career at Gundersen Health System in 1988, when he joined Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals (CMNH) as Telethon Coordinator. In 1992, he accepted the role of executive director for the Lutheran Hospital Foundation. Later with what is currently the Gundersen Medical Foundation, David became Director of Operations and then the Foundation’s Director of Community Engagement, until his retirement in 2016. In addition to his work at Gundersen, David was embedded in other services to the community in his role as a board member for many community organizations.