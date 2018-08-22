David “Wiz” B. Wisnaski, 67, of Tomah passed away peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, at the Serenity House, Tomah.
He was born Sept. 12, 1950, to Richard and Janis (Kern) Wisnaski. He was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1969. On June 12, 1982, he was united in marriage to Sharon Van Kirk.
Throughout his lifetime, Wiz was a salesman and worked for a variety of car dealerships in the area; Norris-Vernier Motor Sales, VanderMeer Motor Sales, Bubnich Motors & RV and was a past partner of Auto Expo. Wiz was very well liked by everyone and had a terrific sense of humor. He received the Ford 300-500 Club Award for being one of the best Ford salesmen in the country. Wiz was a local legend and loved attending car shows and auctions with his wife, Sharon. He also was a past Chamber member and a member of the police and fire commission.
He had a kind and generous heart and was willing to go out of his way to lend a helping hand or a listening ear.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon; a sister Pamela (Richard) Harrington; two brothers, Randy and Kirk all of Michigan; and his mother-in-law, Beverly Heilman. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Scott Wisnaski;and a father-in-law, Raymond Van Kirk.
According to his wishes a private burial will be held at a later date. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com
Memorials can be given to Hospice Touch in Wiz’s memory in lieu of flowers.
