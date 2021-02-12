De Etta Burkhalter

De Etta “Dee” (LaRoche) Burkhalter, 53, Tomah passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at the Sparta Hospital. She was born Oct. 10, 1967, to George LaRoche Jr. and Sandra Auck.

Dee was united in marriage to John Burkhalter May 20, 1989.

She is survived by her husband, John Burkhalter; daughter, Emilee (Mira) Jalosuo; her siblings, Mary (Brent) Varner, Rose (George) Kingsland, Joe (Kathy) LaRoche, and Bill LaRoche; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jerry; her parents, George and Sandra; father-in-law, Ken Burkhalter; mother-in-law, Judith Burkhalter; siblings, George and Duane LaRoche; and a nephew, Jeremy LaRoche.

Private family services will be held at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.