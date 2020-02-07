Dean Howard Overby, 69, of Tomah passed away peacefully in Mayo Clinic Health System, hospice floor, in La Crosse, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, just before 5 p.m. He was born April 12, 1950, to Gene and Velma (nee Young) Overby of Tomah. He attended North Tomah School for eight grades, then Tomah Senior High School, graduating in 1968. He attended UW-Eau Claire, majoring in both chemistry and math, then realized his true love of cooking (since childhood) would lead him next to culinary school and becoming a chef.
Dean spent his entire adult life working in the food industry, first as a chef and restaurant manager, then as a food salesman, where he made many friends and garnered many top sales awards throughout the years. He was simply the best at both. He loved cars, boats, water sports and throughout his life, held in his heart many happy moments and memories of family and friends.
As a boy he was always imaginative, loved to build things, always up for play with his siblings and friends, worked at the local grocery store and enjoyed several summers working at his uncle and aunt’s farm in rural Black River Falls.
Preceding him in death was his first wife, Linda (nee Fortson); his parents; brother-in-law, Joe Streff; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Charlotte (nee Fredrickson) and Doug Mallory.
He leaves to mourn, his wife, Maggie; his son, Bob (Amy) of Minneapolis, his son, Rich (Nichole) of La Crosse; his stepdaughter, Carissa (BJ) Ramseier of Cadott, Wis., his stepdaughter, Michelle (Adam) Zank of Augusta; his grandchildren; his sister, Sheila (Chuck) Peterson of Green Bay, Wis., his sister, Lynette Streff of Independence; Maggie’s daughter, Susie (Edward) Denzer of Monument, Colo., her daughter, Janet (Ben) Johnson of Sparta; nieces, cousins and many friends, all heartbroken and searching for peace in his passing. We will always remember his wit, his “what’s going to happen now” smile and his zest for life.
Memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Matthew’s Church, 4285 U.S. Hwy. 12, Warrens. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and lasts until the time of service. The Reverend Kory Janneke will officiate. Interment will be April 11, at Hatfield Cemetery, off Buckhorn Drive, Village of Merrillan, Wis.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
The family has requested no flowers; instead a memorial has been set up.
