Dean Howard Overby, 69, of Tomah passed away peacefully in Mayo Clinic Health System, hospice floor, in La Crosse, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, just before 5 p.m. He was born April 12, 1950, to Gene and Velma (nee Young) Overby of Tomah. He attended North Tomah School for eight grades, then Tomah Senior High School, graduating in 1968. He attended UW-Eau Claire, majoring in both chemistry and math, then realized his true love of cooking (since childhood) would lead him next to culinary school and becoming a chef.

Dean spent his entire adult life working in the food industry, first as a chef and restaurant manager, then as a food salesman, where he made many friends and garnered many top sales awards throughout the years. He was simply the best at both. He loved cars, boats, water sports and throughout his life, held in his heart many happy moments and memories of family and friends.

As a boy he was always imaginative, loved to build things, always up for play with his siblings and friends, worked at the local grocery store and enjoyed several summers working at his uncle and aunt’s farm in rural Black River Falls.

Preceding him in death was his first wife, Linda (nee Fortson); his parents; brother-in-law, Joe Streff; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Charlotte (nee Fredrickson) and Doug Mallory.