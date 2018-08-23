NEILLSVILLE, Wis. -- Delmon DeFord Jr., 51, of Neillsville passed away Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 4, 1967, to Delmon Sr. and Sharon (Murphy) DeFord in Black River Falls.
Del married Gwen Gebhardt May 11, 1999, in Sparta. In his younger years, he was diagnosed with a degenerative disc condition in his back, but he never allowed it to slow him down. He was a true family man and loved being a father. Del was a jack of all trades and always willing to lend a hand to anyone in need. More than anything, he looked forward to family gatherings, especially camping and fishing at McMullen Park and in Hatfield, Wis. Del was always the “grill master” at family events, making sure everyone was enjoying themselves while he did the work. He was a diesel mechanic and at one point had his own business repairing vehicles. He was also a heavy equipment operator, cranberry harvester, electrician, carpenter and operated his own logging and sphagnum moss business. He also had a green thumb and enjoyed gardening and planting. Del will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Gwen; his children, DaLynn and Danielle DeFord, Zachary (Randi Garbisch) Anderson, Dillon DeFord, Paige (Zach) Opelt, Shalina (Alex Thums) Anderson and Jameson Anderson; grandchildren, Aerianna, Wyatt, Robert, Mynroe, Natalee, Oakley, Lexi and Zaylee; a brother, Daren (Shelly) DeFord; and his faithful and loving pup, Loki. He is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Delmon was preceded in death by his parents, Delmon Sr. and Sharon.
A celebration of Delmon’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Meadow Valley Community Church in Mather, located at 33907 Cty. Hwy. EE, Warrens, Wis., 54666. Pastor Daren DeFord will officiate. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be held at Pine Grove Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Meadow Valley Community Church. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.