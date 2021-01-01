WARRENS -- Delores Mae Nemitz, 86, of Warrens passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Agape Acres.

Delores was born May 15, 1934, to Arthur Bowman and Pauline (Rupnick) Bowman. Delores was raised in the town of Knapp and Millston by her father, Arthur; grandmother, Hulda; and aunt, Gertie. Delores worked for the Zahrte family before marrying Virgil Nemitz in 1955 and moving to the Cranberry Marsh in Knapp, where they worked together and raised their family. Delores attended school in Millston and graduated from Black River Falls high school in 1953.

She is survived by her loving family, daughters, Kathy (Tom) Henkel of Middleton Wis., and Peggy Nemitz of Saint Paul, Minn. Delores is further survived by grandchildren, Matthew (Megan) Henkel, Sara Henkel, Laura Henkel, Aaron (Anne) Rogers, and Caroline (Doug) Rogers; great-granddaughters, Frances Rogers and Finley Henkel; twin sister, Doris Goetzka; and brother, Jerry (Loraine) Waller; sisters-in-laws, Beverly Nemitz, Marilou Nemitz, and Carol Nemitz; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Nemitz and Gary Nemitz; many nieces and nephews, and the staff at Agape Acres that lovingly cared for Delores the last three years.

Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil Nemitz; father, Arthur Bowman; and many brothers and sisters-in-laws.

Interment will be at the Knapp Cemetery for the immediate family. A remembrance service will be held for family and friends at a later date. Memorials may be made to The Gift of Life Transplant House, 705 Second St. SW, Rochester, Minn. 55902, Agape Acres (Warrens), or Tomah Hospice. Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.