Deloris E. Waege, 88, of Tomah passed peacefully Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Tomah. She was born March 11, 1932, to Jon and Esther Becher. On Jan. 15, 1949, she was united in marriage to Frederick Waege in the Town of Ridgeville. Deloris enjoyed reading and cheering on her favorite football team, the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her children, Gary (Susan) and Todd J. Waege; a grandson, Brent, a grandson, Jason (Ashley); and a great-granddaughter, Emmalynn; all of Tomah. She is further survived by nieces, nephew, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Edward, Raymond and Leonard; and a sister, Arlene Miller.

Private graveside services will be held. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit their website at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com to sign the online guest book, leave memories and comforting messages to the family, and share photos.