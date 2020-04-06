Delos Richard 'Dick' DeRouchey Jr.
Delos Richard “Dick” DeRouchey Jr., 64, of Tomah passed away peacefully Friday, March 27, 2020, at the Tomah Veterans Hospital in Tomah. He was born Nov. 3, 1955, to Delos Richard DeRouchey “Dick” Senior and Luane Carolyn DeRouchey (Shymanski) of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

He is survived by his sister, Vicky DeRouchey (Melanie Cole); brother, Brad DeRouchey (Kari Kalstad) of Prior Lake, Minn.; along with nieces, Lauren DeRouchey and Breanna Jenkins (Jeb Jenkins) of Prior Lake.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Delos Richard DeRouchey, Luane DeRouchey; and infant brother, Mark.

Dick graduated from Ripon Senior High School, following that, he proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was an avid sportsman and State of Wisconsin AAU Golden Glove Champion. He resided at the Tomah VA Medical Center the past several years, where he received excellent care from his talented team of care givers. The family would like to thank them for their kindness, along with the vets who shared the same residence.

Burial will be held in Wisconsin Rapids at a later date. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.

