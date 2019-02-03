Dennis 'Denny' E. Greeno
Dennis 'Denny' E. Greeno of Tomah passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Denny passed peacefully at home surrounded by family.
He was born Nov. 29, 1949, to Lawrence and Bernice Greeno. He graduated from Tomah High School in 1967. Denny was a Vietnam veteran, enlisting in the Air Force at age 17.
On Aug. 16, 1980, he was united in marriage with Sue Wise of Madison, Wis. Throughout his life Denny worked for the Tomah Veterans Medical Center, Nelson's Plumbing and Electric, Jellystone Park and Tomah Memorial Hospital.
Denny served as an alder-person on the Tomah City Council, along with other appointed committees. He was involved with Tomah Youth Hockey for over 25 years as a parent, coach and board member. He especially enjoyed his volunteer work with “Light up Gillett Park.” Denny loved all things “Jeep,” and treasured his bi-annual walleye fishing trips to Turtle Flambeau Flowage, with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Sue; sons, Mitch (Kerry Grohman) Greeno of Fort Collins, Colo., Ryan (Amanda) Greeno of Pardeeville, Wis., and Jay (Ashley) Greeno of Camp Douglas; his siblings, Gloria (Merlin) Winchell of Holmen and Merlin (Peggy) Greeno of Tomah; grandchildren, Ella, Madison, Alizah and Jameson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Bernice (Hagen) Greeno.
According to Denny's wishes, no formal service will take place and a private family burial will be held at a later date.
Please join Denny's family for a causal celebration of life which will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at Pizones Banquet Room, 202 Superior Ave., Tomah.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tomah Youth Hockey or Tomah Hospice Touch.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
