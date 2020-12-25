Dennis Ray Workman, 63, of Tomah passed away peacefully in his home Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. Dennis was born in Ohio, to Robert and Marlene (Wolford) Workman. Dennis served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War, and was employed by the U.S. Government at Newark Air Force Base in Ohio, and Fort McCoy, in Wisconsin, for over 35 years before retiring in 2017. He also enjoyed his time spent serving on Tomah City Council and Tomah School Board.

In his free time, Dennis enjoyed spending time with his brother and sister, coaching his kids in youth sports, watching the Green Bay Packers, and riding his motorcycle.

Dennis is survived by his loving mother, Marlene Workman of Newark, Ohio; sister, Kim (Tom) Boyer; brother, Waide (Shelly) Workman; five children, Shane (Melissa) Workman, Dustin Workman, Nicolas (Brandi) Workman, Cynthia Workman, Rob Workman; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Dennis is preceded in death by his father, Robert Workman.

Due to COVID restrictions, a service with military honors will be held in Lancaster, Ohio, in the spring, where Dennis will be laid to rest near family. Further information to be released at a later date.