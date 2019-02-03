Dennis W. Dykman
Dennis W. Dykman, 73, passed in peace Monday, Jan. 28, 2019.
Preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma.
Father of Eric (Emily), Adam (Amy), MaryAnn (Ben) Garvens, Scott, Nora (Collin) Pruitt. Proud grandfather of Jacob, Lucas, Eloise, Ethan, Owen, Madeline, Sophia, Isabella and Maria. Further survived by his brother, Gary (Carol) Dykman; neices, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Dennis will be remembered by his family and friends as a garden enthusiast, grill master, lover of animals, proud patriot and U.S. Navy veteran.
A visitation will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Burial will be at a later date at Most Precious Blood Catholic Cemetery, Glidden, Wis., with military honors. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
