Diane K. Johnson, 72, of Tomah passed away suddenly, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Tomah Health Medical Center. She was born Feb. 21, 1947, to Harley and Agnes (Petras) Herington in Ladysmith, Wis. Diane was a 1965 graduate of Owen-Withee High School. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in education from UW-Eau Claire.
Diane was united in marriage to Ray Johnson Aug. 10, 1968. She began her teaching career in various Wisconsin schools prior to teaching at Miller Elementary School in Tomah, then transferring to Tomah High School, where she would teach in the Special Education Department until her retirement in 2002. Diane was more than a dedicated educator. She spent many years as Junior Class Advisor and worked with many students organizing Prom activities. This dedication and follow through made her an asset to the Tomah School District.
In her spare time she enjoyed camping, fishing and canning. More than anything, Diane loved her family and attending her grandkids events. When she became a grandmother, it was her favorite job of all. She will be deeply missed by many.
She is survived by her husband, Ray; her children, Teri (Gregg) Kenyon of Sparta, Amy (Kevin) Franks of Tomah and Tim (Anne) Johnson of Litchfield, Minn.; grandchildren, Cody, Myah and Seth Kenyon, Emma, Bergen and Brede Franks and Ethan, Dylan, Colin and Brooklin Johnson; a sister, Donna Sorensen of Huntley, Ill.; a brother, Larry (Diane) Herington of Owen, Wis.; sister-in-law, Vera (Harold) Prust of Plymouth, Wis.; brothers-in-law, Dale (Virginia) Johnson of Eau Claire, Wis., Sam (Sharon) Johnson of Crandon, Wis., and Harry (Eleanor) Johnson of Greenwood, Wis.; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harley and Agnes; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Leonard and Lois Johnson; and a brother-in-law, Sid Sorensen.
The family would like to thank the Tomah Area Ambulance Service, the Oakdale First Responders, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department and Tomah Health. A special thank you to Jackie Barth, Amanda Burkhalter and Dr. Jennifer Drexler. We appreciate your efforts and compassion.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, with Pastor David Dahl officiating. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements.
Diane was a huge supporter of her grandkids musical education, therefore in lieu of flowers, memorials received will be donated to Sparta,Tomah and Litchfield High School Band programs.
Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.