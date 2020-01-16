Diane K. Johnson, 72, of Tomah passed away suddenly, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at the Tomah Health Medical Center. She was born Feb. 21, 1947, to Harley and Agnes (Petras) Herington in Ladysmith, Wis. Diane was a 1965 graduate of Owen-Withee High School. She went on to receive her bachelor’s degree in education from UW-Eau Claire.

Diane was united in marriage to Ray Johnson Aug. 10, 1968. She began her teaching career in various Wisconsin schools prior to teaching at Miller Elementary School in Tomah, then transferring to Tomah High School, where she would teach in the Special Education Department until her retirement in 2002. Diane was more than a dedicated educator. She spent many years as Junior Class Advisor and worked with many students organizing Prom activities. This dedication and follow through made her an asset to the Tomah School District.

In her spare time she enjoyed camping, fishing and canning. More than anything, Diane loved her family and attending her grandkids events. When she became a grandmother, it was her favorite job of all. She will be deeply missed by many.