Donald D. Kortbein, 84, of Tomah passed away Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at the Serenity House in Tomah.
Donald was born on the family farm March 27, 1935, to William and Elvira (Ludeking) Kortbein. He attended Hillcrest Grade School and graduated from Tomah High School in 1952. He began his banking career right after high school graduation, as a teller at the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Tomah and completed his schooling through the UW-Madison Graduate School of Banking, while working and retired after a 48 year career as CEO and president, in 2000. During those years he served on many local and state banking organizations and committees. He was very community minded, serving on the Monroe County Ag Society for nearly 60 years—40 years as treasurer and as co-chairman of the Super National Tractor Pull. In 2010, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Hall of Fame. He served on the Tomah Chamber of Commerce as a board member and president, received the Chamber’s Community Service Award and its Distinguished Service Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tomah Convention and Visitors Bureau. He was also recognized by the Tomah Lions, for his contributions and service to the agricultural community. He served on the Handishop Board of Directors and as president. He has been on the Hospital Board of Directors and Hospital Foundation Board. He has also served on the Tomah Recreation Park Board and Oak Grove Cemetery Board.
Don married Evelyn (LaFlash) Sept. 21, 1957. They have one daughter, Suzanne, of Warrens; a son, Tim (Joan), of Warrens; and two grandsons, Matthew and Mark of Warrens.
You have free articles remaining.
He was a member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church of Warrens, where Don worked tirelessly to get the new church built and served on the church council. He was a devoted and loving husband, dad and grandpa. Don loved living on their farm and enjoyed all aspects of planting and harvesting crops. His greatest joy was seeing his son and grandsons get involved in the Tomah Tractor Pull and share his love for agriculture, by continuing to operate their family farm.
He is preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Jennifer; brother, Robert; sister-in-law, Charlene Kortbein; one infant brother; sisters-in-law, Rita Gipp and Ree Cantrell; brothers-in-law, Darrell Downing, Bob Cantrell and Mike Gipp.
He is survived by his loving wife, Evelyn; daughter, Suzanne; son, Tim; daughter-in-law. Joan; grandsons, Matthew and Mark; nephew, Greg Kortbein of Wilton; niece, Cynthia (Rick) Erdman of Tomah; sister-in-law, Judi Downing of Janesville, Wis.; brother-in-law, Lynn (Yvonne) LaFlash of La Farge; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Kirby. Pastor Kory Janneke officiated. Burial followed in the Oak Grove Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends were invited for visitation from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends were also invited for visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the church. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.