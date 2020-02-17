Donald D. Kortbein

Donald was born on the family farm March 27, 1935, to William and Elvira (Ludeking) Kortbein. He attended Hillcrest Grade School and graduated from Tomah High School in 1952. He began his banking career right after high school graduation, as a teller at the Farmers & Merchants Bank in Tomah and completed his schooling through the UW-Madison Graduate School of Banking, while working and retired after a 48 year career as CEO and president, in 2000. During those years he served on many local and state banking organizations and committees. He was very community minded, serving on the Monroe County Ag Society for nearly 60 years—40 years as treasurer and as co-chairman of the Super National Tractor Pull. In 2010, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Association of Fairs Hall of Fame. He served on the Tomah Chamber of Commerce as a board member and president, received the Chamber’s Community Service Award and its Distinguished Service Award, and the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Tomah Convention and Visitors Bureau. He was also recognized by the Tomah Lions, for his contributions and service to the agricultural community. He served on the Handishop Board of Directors and as president. He has been on the Hospital Board of Directors and Hospital Foundation Board. He has also served on the Tomah Recreation Park Board and Oak Grove Cemetery Board.