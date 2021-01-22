MAUSTON/ELROY, Wis. — Donald Lawrence Zinke, 87, of Mauston and formerly of Elroy passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Fairview Nursing Home from pancreatic cancer.

He was born at home May 19, 1933, to August and Ruth (Hutson) Zinke, in the town of Clifton, Monroe County, Wis. He was baptized June 4, 1933, at the Ev. Lutheran Church in Kendall, by Pastor Witte. He was confirmed May 30, 1948, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church at New Lisbon, Wis., by Pastor Winter. He was a member of New Lisbon graduating class of 1953 and graduated from Juneau County Normal School, June 7, 1955. On June 2, 1956, Don was united in marriage to Norma Chard, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Kendall. He was a faithful member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Kendall.

Don taught at Juneau County rural schools for five years, for Melrose Schools from 1960-1968, for Wisconsin Dells schools, from 1968-1971, and for Elroy-Kendall-Wilton schools, from 1971, until his retirement in 1990.