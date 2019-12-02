Doris Lorene Sanders Reinart, 102, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at the Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center, Sparta.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the First Congregational UCC, 115 La Crosse St., Tomah. Pastor Bryan Simon will officiate. Burial will follow in the Cataract Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Doris moved into the Tomah Care Center and later Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center. The Family would like to thank all of the staff who were very kind to her. They enjoyed listening to her quick and witty answers and learned how fast she could be. Thank you for caring for Doris.
