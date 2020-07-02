Doris M. Prochaska, 92, of Tomah died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta. On May 4, 1928, she was born to George and Florence (Oldfield) Klump in the town of Glendale. She was a member of the Kendall High School graduating class of 1946. After high school she attended the Juneau County Normal School for teacher's training.
Doris taught at the Hillcrest School. Not long after she met the love of her life, Donald Prochaska. They were united in marriage Oct. 7, 1950. They started farming on the family farm together and purchased the farm from Donald's parents in 1958. He preceded her in death Aug. 31, 2010, after 59 years of marriage. Doris was a faithful member of the Queen of Apostles Parish at St. Mary's and served on the Cecilia Guild. Doris had a kind and generous heart and volunteered at the elections, meals on wheels, and numerous other places. She was an avid gardener and loved her violets, tulips, and roses. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Her grandchildren will always remember Grandma's chocolate chip cookies, her pies baked from scratch, and spending holidays at grandma's. She had a contagious laugh, and a kind and generous heart. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She is survived by three children, Valorie (Alan Klug) of Caledonia, Minn., Thomas (Pam) of Tomah, and Donna (Robert Andrus) of Tomah; six grandchildren, Erin (Chris Dawley), Carrie (Brandon Leipzig), Ben Laufenberg, Chad Masters, Craig Masters, and Jacob Prochaska; five great-grandchildren, Hailee, Kahler, Gleason, Hunter, and Jackson; a sister, Shirley Winkelman of Portage, Wis.; a sister-in-law, Donna Klump of Tomah. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald; and a son, David Donald; siblings, Helen, Phyliss, George, Terry, Angie, Francis, Leonard, Norman, Kathleen and Florence.
A funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Queen of the Apostles at St. Mary's, 303 W. Monroe St., Tomah. Monsignor Richard Gilles will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday. Those in attendance are encouraged to use CDC recommended guidelines for social distance and safety measures.
Online condolences may be sent to www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
