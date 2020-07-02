Doris M. Prochaska, 92, of Tomah died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Morrow Memorial Home in Sparta. On May 4, 1928, she was born to George and Florence (Oldfield) Klump in the town of Glendale. She was a member of the Kendall High School graduating class of 1946. After high school she attended the Juneau County Normal School for teacher's training.

Doris taught at the Hillcrest School. Not long after she met the love of her life, Donald Prochaska. They were united in marriage Oct. 7, 1950. They started farming on the family farm together and purchased the farm from Donald's parents in 1958. He preceded her in death Aug. 31, 2010, after 59 years of marriage. Doris was a faithful member of the Queen of Apostles Parish at St. Mary's and served on the Cecilia Guild. Doris had a kind and generous heart and volunteered at the elections, meals on wheels, and numerous other places. She was an avid gardener and loved her violets, tulips, and roses. She was a devoted wife and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend. Her grandchildren will always remember Grandma's chocolate chip cookies, her pies baked from scratch, and spending holidays at grandma's. She had a contagious laugh, and a kind and generous heart. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.