Doris Mae Rezin

Doris Mae (Bloyer) Rezin, 88, of Warrens, Wis., passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, peacefully at her home. She was born May 16, 1932, at 1203 Stoughton Ave. in Tomah, to Victor and Cora (Lemon) Bloyer.
She was a 1950 graduate of Tomah High School and then attended the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse and County Normal in New Lisbon where she received her teaching license. She taught at Bear Creek School. Doris married David Lee Rezin July 18, 1953. To this union, two children were born, Larry David and Julie Ellen.
We have heard many times by people that she was the closest to an angel on earth. This is so true. Her hobby was people, her character love. She didn't just talk about loving others, she lived it. She strived to do a good deed every day. She was the kindest, most unselfish person. Always reaching out to others in so many ways. Her joy was loving her husband, children, grandchildren great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews as well as the whole community. Doris has left a legacy of family love and the importance of positively impacting others. She will be greatly missed, as we strive to be more like her.
She is survived by her husband, David; her children, Larry (Sue) Rezin and Julie (Dan) Draeger; grandchildren, Matt (Jessi) Rezin, Amy (Justin) King, Andy (Samantha) Draeger and David (Lauren) Draeger; great-grandchildren, Grace and Bruce Rezin, Aubrey, Shelby and Lawson King and Archer Draeger; other relatives and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Cora; a grandson, Jeremiah Draeger; and a brother and sister-in-law, Arnold and Gail Bloyer.
Private family services are being arranged by the Torkelson Funeral Home. Burial will be held at the Pine Grove Cemetery in Mather, Wis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Chasing Daylight Animal Shelter or the Tomah Boys and Girls Club. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
