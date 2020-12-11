Doris Mae Rezin

She was a 1950 graduate of Tomah High School and then attended the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse and County Normal in New Lisbon where she received her teaching license. She taught at Bear Creek School. Doris married David Lee Rezin July 18, 1953. To this union, two children were born, Larry David and Julie Ellen.

We have heard many times by people that she was the closest to an angel on earth. This is so true. Her hobby was people, her character love. She didn't just talk about loving others, she lived it. She strived to do a good deed every day. She was the kindest, most unselfish person. Always reaching out to others in so many ways. Her joy was loving her husband, children, grandchildren great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews as well as the whole community. Doris has left a legacy of family love and the importance of positively impacting others. She will be greatly missed, as we strive to be more like her.