Dorothy Ann Zingler, 81, of Tomah passed away Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born Aug. 25, 1938, to Jesse H. and Florence M. (Schober) Kanable in Oakdale. She was a member of the Tomah High School graduating class of 1956. On Dec. 27, 1958, Dorothy was united in marriage to Jake G. Zingler.
As a life member of the Tomah Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, Dorothy dedicated over 30 years of volunteer work at the Auxiliary Bargain Corner (ABC store) and served as the membership chairman. She was an avid conservationist, completing an annual survey of Lake Tomah, for the State University, New York, for their global warming studies, reporting the first ice on/off the lake for the past 15-20 plus years. In her earlier years, she hunted, fished and sewed. Later in life, she enjoyed reading, admiring the wildlife on an afternoon car ride and bird-watching.
She is survived by her husband, Jake, of Tomah; a daughter, Cheryl, of Onalaska; her siblings, James (Elaine) Kanable of Mound City, S.D., Gerald “Jerry” (Lois) of Elkhart, Ind., and Judith Asen of Tomah. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; a niece, Joan Kanable; and a brother-in-law, John Asen.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at the Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, 801 E. Monowau St., Tomah. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
