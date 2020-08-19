Dorothy Marie Gerke

She is survived by her son, Bruce (Traci) Gerke of Camp Douglas; as well as her daughter, Terri (John) Burton of Pleasanton, Iowa. Also six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews as well as friends.

Dorothy was unshakable in her faith. She professed her belief in God’s unfailing grace devoting time every night to devotions, prayers, and hymns. She shared her beliefs freely with her care givers that attended her, doing what she could to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to any receptive ear she found and there were many in this foreign environment she found herself in.

Special thanks are necessary to the many nurses and cna’s that supplied her needs in the final stage of her journey. They did everything within their power to provide her needs and attend to her comfort. They became not caregivers but also friends. Their attentiveness and care during these extraordinary times made her final days bearable.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Curt S. Backhaus will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from noon Saturday until the time of the service at the church.