Dorothy Marie Gerke left her earthly life quietly Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, while residing at Clearview Home in Mt. Ayr, Iowa at the age of 96 years and 10 months.
Dorothy Marie was born to Glen and Hanah Quackenbush of Cole’s Valley Oct. 22, 1923.
She joined in wedlock to Cyril Pershing Gerke July 17, 1948, at their home in Tomah. God blessed this union with 70 years of friendship. She and Cyril remained faithful members of Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Church throughout their earthly life.
Dorothy worked for Dr Clarence Kozarek CE as a secretary, bookkeeper, and then office manager until her retirement in 1988. After retirement Cyril and Dorothy lived in Rice Lake, Wis., for a period of 14 years before returning to Tomah.
Dorothy loved her garden and especially her flowers. She took great care in their tending. She spent many hours making delicious jams, jellies, and juices which she generously shared with her friends and family. Dorothy was also an accomplished seamstress.
Due to declining health, Dorothy moved to Mount Ayr to be closer to her daughter in January of 2020 where she resided until her death.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Hanah; two brothers, Oliver and Harold; her husband of 70 years, Cyril; two sons, Dennis and Dale; and a great-granddaughter, Sheyanne Nicole.
She is survived by her son, Bruce (Traci) Gerke of Camp Douglas; as well as her daughter, Terri (John) Burton of Pleasanton, Iowa. Also six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews as well as friends.
Dorothy was unshakable in her faith. She professed her belief in God’s unfailing grace devoting time every night to devotions, prayers, and hymns. She shared her beliefs freely with her care givers that attended her, doing what she could to spread the Gospel of Jesus Christ to any receptive ear she found and there were many in this foreign environment she found herself in.
Special thanks are necessary to the many nurses and cna’s that supplied her needs in the final stage of her journey. They did everything within their power to provide her needs and attend to her comfort. They became not caregivers but also friends. Their attentiveness and care during these extraordinary times made her final days bearable.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at St. Paul Ev. Lutheran Church, 525 Superior Ave., Tomah. Pastor Curt S. Backhaus will officiate. Burial will be in Mount Vernon Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation from noon Saturday until the time of the service at the church.
The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family. Online condolences may be given at www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.
Those in attendance are encouraged to use wear a mask and respect social distancing according to CDC guidelines.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.