Douglas Henry Maas
Douglas Henry Maas, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born March 22, 1932, in Warrens. He is the son of Blanche (Allen) Maas and Theodore William Maas.
He is survived by three daughters, Tammy J. Maas (Donald Crerar), Mindy L. Parmenter (Rodney) and Jamie A. Cole (Scott); and one son, Douglas (Matt) Maas, (Mary); seven grandchildren, Jessie Stevens (Adam), Cole Parmenter, Kati Lovett, Tami Kay Madigan, Jaden Maas, Haley Cole and Jacie Maas; and two great-grandchildren, Braxton Potter and Jasper Madigan.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jane (Allaire) Maas; his parents; one sister, Shirley Gray; and two brothers, Theodore Maas Jr., and John (Jack) Maas.
Doug graduated from Tomah High School in 1951 and attended La Crosse Technical College in the automotive mechanic course. He married Jane Allaire Hess May 29, 1957, in Sparta.
His military career started in 1951, when he was assigned to the 732d Ordnance Battalion in 1966, to the 132d Support Battalion as an ordnance shop technician. He remained in the maintenance career area during most of his military service. From 1989, to the time of his retirement, he was a member of the 264th Engineer Group and was assigned as an engineer equipment technician. He became a warrant officer in 1966 and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer Four (CW4). He retired from the military May 2, 1992, with over 41 years.
Doug served on active duty at Fort Lewis, during the time of the Berlin Crisis in 1961-62. His full-time positions at the Combined Support Maintenance Shop (CSMS) in Camp Douglas, started in January 1952 and he retired after 35 years in April 1987. At the time of his retirement, he was the heavy mobile equipment mechanic roreman and supervised all of the mechanics.
His military awards include: Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Reserve Component Achievement Medal (5th OLC), Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Overseas Training Ribbon (2nd award), and the National Army Defense Medal.
Doug loved the outdoors and enjoyed camping, fishing and hunting. When he was younger he hunted with his grandfather, father and brothers. He was an avid hunter and looked forward to the annual Wisconsin deer hunt. He also did some antelope, elk and deer hunting in Wyoming.
He was well-known for his love of Ford vehicles and Willys Jeeps. He began working at the Ford garage in Tomah, performing services when he was 15 years old.
Funeral services with full military honors were held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 24, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family and friends visited Friday, Nov. 23, at the funeral home. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
