Duaine Gerke

Duaine E. Gerke, 76, of Tomah passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Cranberry Court Assisted Living in Tomah.

He is survived by his children, Karyl (Bill) Franklin, Kurtis (Thersea) Gerke, Karen (Brian) Olsen, Kathy (Dean) Yenter, Heidi (Matt) Kelly-Gibson, and Lance (Cathy) Durbin; his grandchildren, Billy (Liz) Franklin, April (Glenn) Davis, Kyle (Brittany) Gerke, Alizabeth Gerke (Loren), Joseph Gerke (Emily), Bryant (Elizabeth) Olsen, Brandon (Leslie) Olsen, Margaret Olsen, Austin (Ashley) Yenter, Anthony (Chelsea) Yenter, Dustin Yenter (Rachel), Trent and Natalie; 21 great-grandchildren; his brothers and sisters, Beverly Gerke, Linda (Donny) LaBorde, Lucy (Dan) Friedl, Jerome (Cindy) Gerke, Clara (Dale) Pasell, Cindy (Eddie) Kellerman, Deb (Jeff) Koby, and Delbert Gerke; and many more family members and friends.

His wife, Patty, her children and grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Doryl and Ruth Gerke; a sister and brother-in-law, Karen and Michael Rice; a brother, Ronald Gerke; and a sister-in-law, Susie Gerke; and a grandson, Aden.

He will be greatly missed.