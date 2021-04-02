BARNES, Wis./TOMAH — Duane “Duke” August Marten, 83, of Barnes and formerly of Tomah died peacefully at his home, Sunday, March 21, 2021. He was born to Orlin and Lillian (Peth) Marten May 28, 1937, on the family farm in the town of Tomah. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church. While growing up he attended the Sunny Ridge Country School, and was a member of the Tomah Senior High School graduating class of 1955. After high school he joined the U.S. Air Force. Duke met the love of his life, Sharron Ellsworth and Aug. 17, 1963, they were united in marriage at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Ridgeville, by Pastor Berg.

Together they made a beautiful life. She preceded him in death July 14, 2019. They enjoyed traveling in their later years and took trips across America and overseas to visit family in England. He moved back to Tomah and went to work for H.A. Sime and Associates, before moving to Barnes and becoming the owner and operator of VacationLand Surveyors. Duke was a past member St. John Ev. Lutheran Church and a charter member of the Peace Lutheran Church, in Hayward, Wis. He served as the treasurer of the Barnes Lion’s Club for over 30 years and was active in the pancake breakfast feeds and the softball tournament. He was a proud Lion. He had a second family in the Harry and Joanne Meyer Family. He was one of the directors of the Tomah Gang, sharing his duties with the other three directors, Pat, Dick, and Sterling. He loved living in Barnes, he enjoyed feeding the deer, squirrels, bears and grandma’s cats. He would always ask “When are you coming up Nort by Grilleys” and will be remembered for saying “One for the Oya.” Duke was a loving and proud grandpa, he loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much. He enjoyed baby snicks treats and honey-buns for breakfast. Duke had a friend in every place he went. He loved people and people loved him.