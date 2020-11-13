Duane Lee Wagner

Dewey was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Tomah. He graduated from Tomah High School in 1971. He married the love of his life, Patricia Jane Hubert, June 23, 1973, and they were blessed with two children, Mya and Cody. Dewey was a lifetime member of Painters local 802 and a co-owner of Livesey Painting for 25 years. He enjoyed golf with the Tuesday Nomads golf league and played many years on the Wednesday night late league at Foxboro. Dewey shot in various pool leagues for his entire adult life, most recently on the Riley Tavern Wednesday night doubles league. He enjoyed annual Canadian fly-in fishing trips and deer hunting at the hunting shack. Retirement turned him into a snowbird, and he wintered at his home on Fort Myers Beach where he enjoyed many vacations with family and friends. Dewey cherished his family and his many friendships in Wisconsin and Florida and was always ready for a good time or willing to lend a helping hand. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church of Verona.