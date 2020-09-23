Edgar Robert Allingham

On June 11, 1955, he married fellow Carroll College graduate, Marjory Stephan, in Milwaukee. Ed spent much of his life in the military, rising through the Army ranks from Private to Lieutenant Colonel. He served three tours in Germany, one in Vietnam, and one in South Korea, gaining family friends across the globe in places including Korea, the Philippines, France, Germany, Denmark and across the USA. Highlights of his military experience include Missile and Rocket programs under Werner Von Braun at Redstone Arsenal, a professorship in military science at the Georgia Institute of Technology, Inspector General in Korea and in his final tour in Germany, Commander of the 101st Ordnance Battalion and Deputy Community Commander of Wharton Barracks. Among other recognition’s, he was awarded Vietnam’s Commendation Medal, an Ordnance Badge, the Bronze Star Medal, the Joint Services Commendation, the Army Commendation Medal, and the Legion of Merit.