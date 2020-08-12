Edna Schuette

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPEARVILLE, Kan. – Edna A. Schuette, 92, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.

She was born Feb. 26, 1928, on the family farm near Wright, the daughter of William C. and Bernadine M. (Braun) Schuette. She was a graduate of Spearville High School and attended Dodge City Community College. She spent 42 years in the insurance field working as a representative for Laurin Jones Agency for 10 years, Westland Insurance for 10 years and 22 years with Hartford Insurance until retiring. She was a longtime resident of Tomah, before returning back to Spearville.

She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and Daughters of Isabella, both in Spearville, as well as being an avid bowler.

Survivors include her brother, Elmer Schuette and wife, Bobbie, Wright; her sister, Sr. Anacleta Schuette, Wichita, Kan.; a sister-in-law, Margaret Schuette, Wichita; 12 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clarence Schuette; a sister, Mildred “Millie” Schuette; a niece and a nephew.