Edna Schuette

SPEARVILLE, Kan. – Edna A. Schuette, 92, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Presbyterian Manor of the Plains in Dodge City.
She was born Feb. 26, 1928, on the family farm near Wright, the daughter of William C. and Bernadine M. (Braun) Schuette. She was a graduate of Spearville High School and attended Dodge City Community College. She spent 42 years in the insurance field working as a representative for Laurin Jones Agency for 10 years, Westland Insurance for 10 years and 22 years with Hartford Insurance until retiring. She was a longtime resident of Tomah, before returning back to Spearville.
She was a member of St. John the Baptist Church and Daughters of Isabella, both in Spearville, as well as being an avid bowler.
Survivors include her brother, Elmer Schuette and wife, Bobbie, Wright; her sister, Sr. Anacleta Schuette, Wichita, Kan.; a sister-in-law, Margaret Schuette, Wichita; 12 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Clarence Schuette; a sister, Mildred “Millie” Schuette; a niece and a nephew.
Graveside services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at St. John Cemetery, Spearville, with Fr. John Forkuoh presiding. There will be no public viewing, cremation has taken place. Friends may sign the register from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, at Ziegler Funeral Chapel, Dodge City.
The family suggests memorials to Hospice of the Prairie in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kan., 67801. Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.