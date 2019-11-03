Edward D. Kruger, 72, formerly of Stevens Point, Wis., died Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Wisconsin Veterans Home, Olson Hall, in King, Wis. He was born Sept. 30, 1947, in Chicago, son of the late Wilburn Charles Edward and Marie (Verindeels) Kruger.
Edward was a Sargent First Class in the U.S. Army serving in Vietnam and a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Stevens Point, Wis.
He is survived by stepbrothers, Bill Linsday of Tomah, Carl (Irene) Lindsey of Busy, Kentucky and Cecil Edward Benewitz of Illinois; stepsisters, Dee Ann Kline of Barry, Illinois and Debbie Ann Knops of Arizona; nieces, Renee E. Denno of Sparta and Sabrina L. Oetzman of Wisconsin; and many great-nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, May Benewitz; stepsisters, Mary Lee Hand and Fern Jones; and stepbrother, Charles Lindsay.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Holly Funeral Home in Waupaca, Wis. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Wisconsin Veteran Memorial Park in King, with full military honors.
