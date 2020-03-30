Edwin John Graf

Edwin Graf, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born Dec. 11, 1921, at his home on the farm near Tomah. His education started in a one room schoolhouse known as the Graf School, graduating from Tomah High School in 1939. Edwin worked with his father on the Graf dairy farm until 1942 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. As a radar operator, he was assigned to the U.S. Air Force and deployed to the South Pacific. He was discharged after four years in the service and returned to work for Western Electric.

Ed and his brother, John, played semi professional baseball, for several SW Wisconsin teams for four years, with Ed pitching and John catching. In 1949, he married Julia Klima from Cornell, Wis., and purchased his father’s dairy farm, which they operated for 18 years. Ed and Julia had 10 children. Their marriage was later dissolved.

In his last few years of farming, Ed was approached by a fast growing farm bargaining organization (NFO) with headquarters in Corning, Iowa, where the family eventually moved. He held key positions within the organization over his 28 years of employment. In 1989, Ed moved to Bella Vista, Ark., and married Garnett Howery from Madison, Wis.

