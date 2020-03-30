Edwin John Graf

Edwin Graf, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020. He was born Dec. 11, 1921, at his home on the farm near Tomah. His education started in a one room schoolhouse known as the Graf School, graduating from Tomah High School in 1939. Edwin worked with his father on the Graf dairy farm until 1942 when he enlisted in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. As a radar operator, he was assigned to the U.S. Air Force and deployed to the South Pacific. He was discharged after four years in the service and returned to work for Western Electric.
Ed and his brother, John, played semi professional baseball, for several SW Wisconsin teams for four years, with Ed pitching and John catching. In 1949, he married Julia Klima from Cornell, Wis., and purchased his father’s dairy farm, which they operated for 18 years. Ed and Julia had 10 children. Their marriage was later dissolved.
In his last few years of farming, Ed was approached by a fast growing farm bargaining organization (NFO) with headquarters in Corning, Iowa, where the family eventually moved. He held key positions within the organization over his 28 years of employment. In 1989, Ed moved to Bella Vista, Ark., and married Garnett Howery from Madison, Wis.
Ed loved fishing and his claim to fame was landing a white amur in Lake Ann, a world record, recorded in the World Hall of Fame in Hayward, Wis. In addition to his family, Ed loved fishing, playing cards and making sauerkraut.
He is survived by his children, Fred (Joyce) of Nodaway, Iowa, Dan (Reba) of Plattsmouth, Neb., Jean (Pat) Paul of Bellevue, Neb., Bob (Karen) of Corning, Patty Peterson of Corning, Ed of Omaha, Neb., Julie of San Diego, Calif., Brenda (Jerry) Larsen of Humboldt, Iowa, and Lisa of Cathedral City, Calif.; 22 grandchildren and four stepgrandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren and four stepgreat-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Bruce (Fran) Brevitz; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Garnett; parents, John and Evalyn (Honish); siblings, Jeannette (Bill) Cerutti, John (Mary) Graf and Jane Brevitz; son, Gary; son-in-law, Doug Peterson; and stepdaughters, Carla and Marcia Howery.
Memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be directed to the family. The funds will be given to Care Initiatives Hospice, Greenfield, Iowa, and the Veterans Council in Bella Vista, Ark.
