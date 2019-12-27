SPARTA — Eileen J. Arndt, 81, of Sparta passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019. She was born in Sparta, Feb. 16, 1938, to Theodore and Doris (Prescott) Schlaver. She was a graduate of Sparta High School. She married Charles E. Arndt, Friday night, July 18, 1958. They were married at St. John’s in Sparta, by Pastor Winkle, a man whom Eileen greatly admired. Charles dropped her off at work Tuesday morning and returned to his service in the Army. He was stationed in Germany and they did not see each other again until Eileen joined him in Germany, in January of 1959. While there, they were able to travel Europe and Africa. Their first child was born in Germany. They returned to the U.S. in April of 1960. Charles was reactivated in the National Guard in 1961, during the Cuban Missile Crisis and stationed in Fort Lewis, Wash. No spouses were allowed to accompany the troops. Eileen informed the U.S. that she had accompanied her husband to Germany and she would join him in Washington. She did.